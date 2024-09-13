Brazil Forecasts 3% Economic Growth Amid Job Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's is on an upward trajectory. Finance Fernando Haddad predicts over 3% growth in 2024, surpassing global averages. This optimism stems from falling inflation and unemployment rates.



The country has created 1.5 million formal jobs in the first seven months of 2024. Haddad notes that businesses now struggle to find workers, not jobs. This marks a significant shift in Brazil's dynamics.



Brazil's grew by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding market expectations. The forecasts inflation at 3.9% for 2024. Unemployment dropped to 6.8% in the second quarter.



Despite these positive indicators, challenges remain. Haddad emphasizes the need to control internal debt and lower interest rates.



This strategy aims to ensure sustainable refinancing and maintain growth above global averages.







Brazil's fiscal policy is under scrutiny. The government seeks to rebalance public accounts while focusing on fiscal justice.



Haddad points out that Brazil's poor currently bear a disproportionate tax burden relative to their income.



The country's strong foreign exchange reserves and lack of external debt provide a solid foundation. However, internal debt management remains a priority for sustainable economic growth.



Brazil's economic narrativ is one of recovery and potential. After a decade of sluggish growth, the country aims to reclaim its position as a leading emerging economy.



The government's focus on job creation, inflation control, and fiscal reform underscores this ambition.



As Brazil navigates these economic waters, the world watches. The country's success could serve as a model for other emerging economies grappling with similar challenges.

