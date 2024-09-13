(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) --

1973 -- Kuwait Aircraft Engineers and Pilots Association (KAEPA) was proclaimed.

1997 -- Kuwaiti karate champion Bader Al-Otaibi won medal and his fellow citizen, Hussein Al-Qattan, bagged silver in the 55-kg competition of the World Karate Cup held in Manila, the Philippines.

2004 -- The of Education applied the educational levels' system (five elementary, four intermediate and three secondary levels) for the school year 2004-05, the first time to be set up in Kuwait history.

2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked an agreement with Mauritania, according to which KAFED would lend the African country KD 11 million (around USD 36 million) for co-financing construction of a drinking water network. 2022 -- Kuwaiti poet Amer Al-Sahlool, a co-founder of Nabat Poets' Diwaniya, died at 80.