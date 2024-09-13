Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Speed Addicts On Pit Lane Tour
Date
9/13/2024 12:25:24 AM
This year, Baku is hosting the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix,
one of the fastest races in the world, for the eighth time.
One of the moments eagerly awaited by Formula 1 fans is the pit
lane tour, which started at 16:00 and gave special moments to speed
enthusiasts. The ride, which lasted about two hours, allowed
three-day ticket holders to take pictures with world-famous pilots,
In the pit lane, fans had the chance to watch live the garages
of their favorite teams, especially giants such as "Ferrari", "Red
Bull Racing" and "Mercedes", and see how their cars are prepared
from a technical point of view. This trip was an invaluable
opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the world of
Formula 1 and to feel the racing atmosphere in depth.
Fans witnessed the performance of the cars and the fast work
process of the mechanics in this ride accompanied by the roar of
the engines. This race was the perfect start to the weekend for
motorsports fans who felt the first thrill of the race right in the
pit lane.
It should be noted that the Baku race, which is considered one
of the most interesting races of the calendar, will start on
September 13-15.
