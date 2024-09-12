New Tourism Initiatives In The San'in Kaigan UNESCO Global Geopark's Toyooka City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Takeno Beach and Village

Oriental White Stork Watching During Mating Season

Eco Farming in Toyooka City

Toyooka City's Newest Ventures

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Toyooka City, home to the tattoo-friendly hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, has recently begun the sale of new tourism activity ventures focusing on the area's geological heritage as a part of the San'in Kaigan UNESCO Global Geopark.Takeno Cycling Guided TourJust one train stop away from Kinosaki Onsen, go on a cycling tour of Takeno Beach, one of Japan's top 100 beaches, and the surrounding fisherman's town. Along the route you will learn about the cultural history and geology of the area, including the history of Takeno's sea-faring ship trade and special rock formations part of the local San'in Kaigan UNESCO Global Geopark. With a local English-speaking guide, cycle alongside a pristine sandbar spanning 1 kilometer, traditional charred cedar houses, and quaint rice fields.Private Car Oriental White Stork Tour (with English-speaking guide)The once-extinct Oriental White Storks were last seen flying in the skies of Japan in Toyooka City. To save the Oriental White Stork from complete extinction, the city first had to capture the last remaining ones and raise them in captivity before releasing them back into the wild. Due to these efforts, now over 350 Oriental White Storks fly freely in Japan. Through this tour, learn about the ecology of these magnificent birds and Toyooka's commitment to fulfilling its promise of returning them to Japan's skies.Eco Farming and Lunch with English-speaking GuideSpend a day in the great outdoors with a local Japanese farmer. Venture out to one of the region's locally run farms south of Kinosaki Onsen, and under the knowledgeable guidance of a farmer and English and French-speaking guide, tour the community greenhouse, gardens, and rice fields!The San'in Kaigan Geopark, declared a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2010, stretches across Japan's northern Kyoto, Hyogo, and Tottori Prefectures. In addition to diverse flora and fauna, the region is home to various geological sites, including ancient volcanic activity detailing the Sea of Japan's creation. With an area of 2458 square kilometers, the San'in Kaigan UNESCO Global Geopark is slightly larger than the Tokyo Metropolitan Area.

