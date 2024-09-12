VÊTU Boca To Host 'Sip And Search' Treasure Hunt

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL (Sept. 12th, 2024)-- VÊTU Boca, a boutique aligning here with festivities shadowing Milan Week in Italy, plans to put on a fun filled engaging event for a community networking party full of fashion talk and treasure hunting.



To celebrate an exciting week, VÊTU Boca, a family-owned boutique that has expanded from its original location in Stuart, Florida, will be hosting a fun 'Sip and Search' Treasure Hunt evening from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 19 at 306 S Highway, Boca Raton.



Guests will sample vodka courtesy of ZAKUSKA Vodka while discussing the current fashion world news with fellow fashion enthusiasts. By the evening's end, one lucky guest will be leaving with a luxurious VÊTU product as guests receive hints about throughout the evening.



The Treasure Hunt's already abuzz with excitement as RSVP's keep coming in for the upcoming event. "It's an incredible sensory experience as we get to know community members even more on this enjoyable evening," says VÊTU's Diana Alava. "Our Sip and Search will encourage guests not only to bring their fashion A-game, but also highlight the importance of connecting with the local community and meeting people with the same passions as us for fashion!"



VÊTU welcomes all who enjoy fashion to stay and peruse their exquisite curated collections in-store. Looking ahead VÊTU Boca has several additional events planned, including October 3rd Boca Raton Toy Drive and November 7th Place of Hope fundraisers.





About VÊTU Boutique:



VÊTU Boutique is family-owned and operated by three generations working together to offer a unique boutique experience. VÊTU offers quality clothing alterations, multigenerational product assortments, and easy online shopping. At VÊTU, the power of community, family, and passion are on proud display. VÊTU Boutique is located in Stuart and Boca Raton.



Mother Francia Alava was born in the Dominican Republic and has been sewing since the age of 8. In the 70s, she migrated to the Bronx, New York and worked on 26th in Madison Avenue's garment district. In the 80s, Francia moved to New Jersey and sewed from home for luxury fashion labels. Throughout all the years of working from home, mother and daughter designed 90% of the clothing they wore. Everything from dresses, coats, suits, and more.



Daughter Diana Alava was inspired by her mother and graduated from Berkeley College with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Marketing Management and Design. After college, the mother-daughter duo moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. Francia went on to build a rapport as one of Palm Beach's Master Tailors. Diana, who worked twenty years raising her own daughter, also owned her own business while gaining experience in different areas of the fashion industry including modeling, design, visual merchandising, buying, sales, and executive management in retail marketing. Today, Granddaughter Leediana is dual enrolled in high school/college courses. With her savviness in technology, the trio has come together to build a family brand.



The word VÊTU means "Dressed" in French and "You go" in Spanish. DRESSED YOU GO.



About Zakuska Vodka



The vodka brand, ZAKUSKA, a Brooklyn-born unfiltered vodka. While the trend for many years has been to filter vodka and achieve a neutral spirit with little taste, We leaves the vodka unfiltered to create a vodka with actual flavor. Rated 97/100 by USA Spirits Ratings and named the Gold Medal Winner of the Ascot Awards and San Francisco World Spirits Competition, ZAKUSKA delivers tasting notes of Vanilla, Caramel, Fig, Spices and Honey contained within a bottle made from 100% recycled glass.

