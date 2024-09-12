Jason Foundation Highlights Suicidal Behavior Among Tennessee Youth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc ., a nationally recognized leader in prevention and awareness, shared the announcement today that the Tennessee Department of Education has released the results of the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. This release represents the most recent survey data that tracks 2-year changes in behaviors and experiences of high school students.

According to the CDC, "The report focuses on adolescents' sexual behavior, substance use, experiences of violence, mental health, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. It also includes data on topics, such as social media use and reported experiences of racism in school, that are important for understanding and improving young people's health and well-being."

The report details behaviors and experiences that contribute to the leading causes of death. Among the immensely useful information are highlights concerning the mental well-being of our state's youth. Unless noted, the questions refer to the 12 months prior to the survey.





More than half of all high school females (55.1%) reported that they felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities

Almost 1 in 4 (24.1%) reported seriously considering suicide in the past year

Females (24.2%) were significantly more likely to make a plan on how to attempt suicide than male students (14.4%)

Over 1 out of every 7 high school youth attempted suicide one or more times While White students were more likely to "seriously consider suicide," Black students reported attempting suicide more than their White or Hispanic/Latino peers

All of these figures represent an increase from the 2021 results.

The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs that equip the community with the resources to identify and assist at-risk individuals. Those who consider suicide usually give signs of their intention, either behaviorally or verbally. Knowing the warning signs and how to help could save a life. Visit The Jason Foundation's website to learn how you can help make a difference and obtain programs at no cost.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. You can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.



SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED