Recruiting For Good Sponsors Shoe Shopping Party To Fund Breast Cancer Nonprofit

Attend The Sweetest Shopping Party to Benefit Margie Petersen Breast Center at Providence Saint John's Center in Santa Monica. Sept 14th 11am to 2pm at Rangoni Firenze

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good The Rose Social ClubSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest shoe shopping party on September 14th at 11am to 2pm; Rangoni Firenze on Montana Avenue.Shoppers who make purchases will enter sweet drawings every hour to win fine dining gift cards, and meaningful fitness/wellness services delivered by sweet talented women (1 on 1 personal cross-fit training, pilates, and yoga).15% of sales are being donated to benefit Margie Petersen Breast Center at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good , Shop Italian Shoes, and Support Your Fave Nonprofit; our sweet celebration is made especially for you."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Love to Support Your Nonprofit and Earn The Sweetest Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing a company hiring professional staff. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions. R4G donates to nonprofit and rewards The Rosé Social Club Membership, Luxury Mix & Match Shopping Paris to LA, or Sweet VIP Tix. Do something Good for You and The Community Too with Recruiting for Good to learn more visitLove to Own The World's Best Fashion Brands? Join The Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Earn The Sweetest Mix and Match Fashion Reward; luxury shopping gift cards for bling (jewelry), handbags, jeans, kicks, sunglasses, and tennis fashion. Look like your favorite role model, movie star, or rockstars; including 'Sweet Taylor Swift!' Paris to LA... Luxury within Reach!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!Love to Support Girls and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to The Sweetest Woman Chef/Owner Restaurants (a.o.c., Violet LA, or Xuntos), earn exclusive ticketed dining experiences at The Sweetest Restaurants. And enter into drawings to win sweet European trips (Celebrate Birthday in Paris, and Party in Tuscany).To Join The Sweetest Club visit Paris to LA!

