Russians Drop Two Bombs On Border Of Sumy Region - Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian dropped two guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on September 12, 2024, at about 15:40, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, two guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Yampil, Shostka district. The enemy attack killed a 41-year-old woman who was on the territory of her own home,” the statement said.

It is noted that a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, a private house was destroyed in one of the villages of Bytytsky starostat in Sumy region as a result of a morning air strike.