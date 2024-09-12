Lithuania Sends Demining Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian of Defense reported that M113 armored personnel carriers, all-terrain and their spare parts will arrive in Ukraine this week.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the press service of Lithuania's Ministry of Defense.

"This support will strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian and contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Demining Coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland," the message reads.

It is recalled that this year, in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already delivered to Ukraine 155 mm caliber ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment necessary for the winter season and sets of warm clothes, ammunition for Karl Gustav anti-tank grenade launcher, remote detonation system RISE-1, generators, loaders, trailers, clamshells and other equipment.

As reported earlier, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine worth over 679 million euros. Lithuania's overall support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros.