Lithuania Sends Demining Equipment To Ukraine
Date
9/12/2024 3:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported that M113 armored personnel carriers, all-terrain vehicles and their spare parts will arrive in Ukraine this week.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the press service of Lithuania's Ministry of Defense.
"This support will strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian army and contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Demining Coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland," the message reads.
It is recalled that this year, in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already delivered to Ukraine 155 mm caliber ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment necessary for the winter season and sets of warm clothes, ammunition for Karl Gustav anti-tank grenade launcher, remote detonation system RISE-1, generators, loaders, trailers, clamshells and other equipment.
Read also: Zelensky discusses defense support
, reconstruction
of Ukraine wit
h Estonian President
As reported earlier, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine worth over 679 million euros. Lithuania's overall support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros.
MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108668440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.