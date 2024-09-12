Bahrain King Praises Strength Of Growing Relations With EU

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa praised on Thursday the strength of growing relations between his country and the European Union, stressing the mutual commitment to continue strengthening to benefit both sides.

This came about during a reception the King had at Sakhir Palace with the President of the European Council Charles Michel as part of Michel's visit to the region, said Bahrain News Agency (BNA) in a statement.

The two sides addressed different aspects of relations between the European Union countries and Bahrain, as well as areas of cooperation that enhances mutual goals and interests.

The discussions also touched on the upcoming first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and European Union summit in Brussels next October, as well as the most important topics on its agenda.

The King wished the summit success to further strengthen relations between the two sides, and enhance collaboration to serve mutual interests and support peace, security, and development both regionally and globally.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments, especially in the Middle East, the King emphasizing the importance of securing a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuing humanitarian aid reaches the population.

The King affirmed all endeavors aimed at establishing peace and stability both regionally and internationally.

On his part, Council President Michel expressed his thanks for the strong reception by Bahrain, praising the King's efforts in strengthening the historical relations with the European Union.

He also underscored the EU's keenness to enhance cooperation with Bahrain across all domains, and praised the Kingdom's efforts in supporting peace and stability in the region. (end)

kna









MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108668250