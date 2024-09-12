Kuwait Highlights Empowering Women In Digital Transformation During SCO Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij stressed on Thursday tangible progress made by Kuwait in empowering women in digital transformation and economic fields.

Representing Kuwait at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum held in China's Qingdao City on September 10-12, Sheikha Jawaher said, in a speech, that this progress is based on Kuwait's which cements gender equity.

She stressed the need of education as a main basis for women empowerment, indicating that 99 percent of Kuwaiti women have completed their education.

She elaborated that 70 percent of Kuwait's students and researchers in sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics are females.

Sheikha Jawaher reviewed Kuwait's efforts in empowering women at work, referring to pioneering national initiatives like "Coded Academy X" which focuses on technology skills mainly in artificial intelligence.

Assistant Foreign Minister shed light on inspiriting examples of Kuwait's women including, Dr. Reem al-Shammari, Eng. Shaima al-Tekrit and Sarah Bu-Rejib, that have made outstanding achievements in technology and business.

Sheikha Jawaher said that these figures show Kuwait's huge potential of women and their ability for excellence.

She pointed to the private sector's role in backing women and several initiatives for this purpose such as Kuwait's platform for women empowerment economically, which featured 40 private sector firms.

Sheikha Jawaher affirmed Kuwait's 2035 vision, aligning with the UN sustainable goals, is paying much attention to gender equity.

She pointed to big investment projects carried out by the State of Kuwait that enhance women's participation in all fields and ensure giving them equal opportunities.

Pointing to 16 May as Kuwaiti Women's Day, Sheikh Jawaher reiterated Kuwait's commitment to cementing gender equity, which is shown in deals on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women that were signed by Kuwait.

Kuwait's participation comes within the framework of boosting means of cooperation and partnership with SCO as Kuwait joined it in 2023 as a dialogue partner. (end)

