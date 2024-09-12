Sachigo Lake First Nation Energized By Wataynikaneyap Power

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wataynikaneyap Power is pleased to announce the energization of Sachigo Lake First Nation. The northern Ontario community was connected to the provincial power grid on November 2, 2023. At about 645 km north of Thunder Bay, Sachigo Lake First Nation is one of the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system's most northern communities.



Sachigo Lake Chief Simon Tait remarks,“On behalf of Sachigo Lake community members, including Elders, youth, and land keepers, we are so pleased to celebrate the community's connected to the provincial power grid. With this connection, we are no longer constrained by the limits of the diesel generators.”

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, to build and operate the 'line that brings light', a $1.9 billion dollar infrastructure project. The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system will ultimately connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity. Many of these generators are at capacity and not able to connect to new infrastructure.

Sachigo Lake was the eighth First Nation energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. As of May 2024, all Wataynikaneyap Power assets are energized, with four communities awaiting grid connection.*

Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power, remarks,“We are so pleased to be celebrating with Sachigo Lake First Nation today. This has been a remarkable journey, which started over 30 years ago. We have followed the Chiefs' mandate to bring cleaner, more reliable power to remote First Nations, with First Nation-led and majority owned infrastructure on the Homelands.”

Sachigo Lake First Nation is located on the north shore of Sachigo Lake and is accessible only by air or ice road during the winter. The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Sachigo Lake community distribution system to the Ontario grid through a total of 760 km of transmission line and six substations, originating from its Dinorwic Substation just east of Dryden, Ontario. Sachigo Lake will continue to be served by Hydro One Remote Communities Inc. for the local distribution of electricity.

On September 12, 2024, Sachigo Lake invited Wataynikaneyap Power, Opiikapawiin Services, government, and other stakeholders to celebrate this momentous occasion in the community.

“Congratulations Sachigo Lake First Nation! Now that daily power needs are being met, we can all focus on looking to future opportunities, instead of band-aid solutions,” Eliezar Mckay, First Nation LP Board Chair, remarks.

“This is a huge accomplishment for the community, and all 24 First Nation majority owners of the transmission system,” says Frank Mckay, Board Chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership (WPGP).“Miigwech to all our service providers and partners who supported our vision!”

“Fortis congratulates Chief Simon Tait and Sachigo Lake First Nation on the community's connection to the main electricity grid in Ontario,” said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc.“Today's electrification ceremony is a symbol of the importance of the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system, allowing First Nations in Northwestern Ontario access to stable, reliable power while also reducing harmful emissions associated with prior use of diesel engines for power generation.”

“The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system is the largest First Nations-led grid connection project in Canada. Today's celebration marks an end to Sachigo Lake First Nation's reliance on expensive diesel-generated electricity. The completion and energization of the transmission line to the First Nation will provide the community with clean, safe, and reliable energy that will have a significant effect on the wellbeing of community members. Thanks to First Nations leaders, work continues and will support the reduction of diesel dependency and improve access to cleaner, more reliable energy,” states the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor).

“Ontario needs to generate, store, and transmit more power as we face unprecedented growth. It is a priority for our government to expand and connect clean and affordable energy to some of the most remote northern communities, helping improve the quality of life of First Nation communities as we work to displace all diesel generators with clean electricity,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification, who was in attendance.“We are proud to support Wataynikaneyap Power and Sachigo Lake First Nation in the largest Indigenous-led energy project in our province's history that will connect northern communities to clean and reliable energy, unlocking jobs and opportunity for generations to come.”

About Wataynikaneyap Power

Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company majority-owned by a partnership of 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. FortisOntario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., acts as the project manager through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. The 24 First Nations also established Opiikapawiin Services to lead the community engagement and participation for Wataynikaneyap Power LP. To connect remote communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power is developing, managing construction, and operating approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines and 22 substations in northwestern Ontario. For further information, please visit: .

About First Nation Limited Partnership

First Nation Limited Partnership (FNLP) is a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario working together to connect 17 remote communities currently powered by diesel generation stations. FNLP was established in 2015 to be the ownership and control of the participating First Nations' interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP. The 51% interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP is equally owned by each of the 24 First Nation communities and FNLP will maintain their ability to increase their ownership to 100% over time.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2023 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $69 billion as of June 30, 2024. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at , , or .

About Opiikapawiin Services

Opiikapawiin Services LP (OSLP) was established by a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario. OSLP is primarily responsible for administering projects and programs for Wataynikaneyap Power PM through a service agreement, relating to community engagement, community readiness, education & training, business readiness, stakeholder engagement, communications, and capacity building. OSLP also supports the First Nation Partnership in the management of its investment in Wataynikaneyap Power. For additional information, please visit:

