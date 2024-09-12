North Brunswick's Only Mayweather Boxing Gym Is Closed, Contents Up For Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Well Known Club, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in North Brunswick, Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything.

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsNORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness , a national fitness Chain, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operating one of its two New Jersey locations. The boxing and fitness facility is located in The Shoppes at North Brunswick near the interchange of U.S. Route 130 and U.S. Route 1.Now that the North Brunswick location is closed, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the boxing equipment, fitness supplies, furniture and décor from the gym by hosting an online auction to sell the contents. The company is liquidating everything onsite including exercise equipment, punching bags, boxing gloves, gym fixtures, décor and much more.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other gym owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.“Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase equipment from such a well known fitness chain”.Interested buyers are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions Website . Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Thursday 9/19/24.Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 1pm ET. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 9/17/24 from 11am to 1pm. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is located at 541 Shoppes Blvd, North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 9/18/24 and Thursday 9/19/24 from 9am to 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

