PR: Nexity Adjusts Its Governance To Support Its Transformation

Paris, 12 September 2024, 8:00 p.m. CET

To support the operational implementation of its business model towards that of an agile, regional, multi-product urban planner/developer/operator, Nexity has implemented a new governance structure. This Group-wide transformation will allow it to capitalise on the rebound in the new cycle and is supported throughout France by the commitment of the Group's operational managers and their teams.

The Executive Management Committee is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Group's strategic roadmap; its transformation plan aimed at achieving an agile, regional, multi-product organisation; and its day-to-day operations.

Chaired by Véronique Bédague, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, it comprises Jean-Claude Bassien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Fabrice Aubert, Group Deputy Managing Director in charge of Institutional Clients, M&A and International; Jean-Luc Porcedo, Managing Director of the Nexity Transformation des Territoires division; and Pierre-Henry Pouchelon, Company Secretary in charge of Finance.

To ensure a smooth transformation process across the Group, the Executive Management Committee will be supported by the Expanded Executive Management Committee .

The Expanded Executive Management Committee is responsible for implementing and achieving the objectives of the strategic roadmap, overseeing the operational processes involved in the Group's transformation and sharing any information necessary for the proper functioning of its operations.

Chaired by Véronique Bédague, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, it has 26 members. These comprise the members of the Executive Management Committee, regional multi-product executives, operational executives in charge of the Group's range of services and solutions and overseeing performance, and the main executives in charge of central functions.

After more than 12 years with Nexity, Stéphanie Le Coq de Kerland, Group Legal Director, DPO and Secretary to the Board of Directors, member of the Expanded Executive Management Committee, has decided to pursue a new professional adventure. Bruno Saldarkhan, previously Head of Legal Affairs for the Residential Real Estate Development division, will take over from Stéphanie Le Coq Kerland as of 1 October.

NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER

With €4.3 billion in revenue in 2023, Nexity is France's leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose,“Life together”, reflects our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France's number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fifth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext's Compartment A and the SBF 120.

