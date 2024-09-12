OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
New Product of the Year
Occupational health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932 is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Awards.
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Occupational Health & Safety , providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, brought to you by Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Awards.
This year, 26 companies are being recognized under the program, which honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety.
"We had a lot of competition in the technology categories, such as AI Technology, EHS Apps and EHS Software, this year," said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Occupational Health & Safety. "That doesn't surprise me as data-driven solutions and automation continue to enhance and augment workplace safety. You certainly see that in our magazine and online coverage as well as webinars and podcasts. I'm eager to see what develops next!"
All winning products will receive editorial coverage in the November/December 2024 issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine and will be recognized on ohsonline and in 2024 New Product of the Year Awards winners marketing and promotions.
The 2024 Award Winners
AI Technology
AskAva from Avetta
Combustible Dust
FloodStream Liquid Atomizing Nozzle, 1/8 NPT from EXAIR
Communication Devices
Talk Through Your Ears® 7000 from CavCom
EHS Apps
Workforce Safety Management Platform from SafetyIQ
EHS Software
(TIE)
Genny AI from Benchmark Gensuite®
LINK360 Process PLUS from Brady Worldwide, Inc.
Electrical/Arc Flash Safety
Flame Resistant 10 Cal Arc·Rated Safety Coveralls from SureWerx
Emergency Response & Preparedness
PIG® Hydrofluoric Acid Neutralizing Spill Kit in Bucket from New Pig
Emergency Showers & Eyewash
AXION® MSR Stainless Steel Walk-Through Booth Enclosed Shower and Eye/Face Wash (Model 8606SS) from Haws Corporation
Facility Safety
OmniPro Vision AI from Matrix Design Team
Fall Protection Systems
V-TECTM Personal Fall Limiter from MSA Safety
Fall Protection: Harness/Lanyards
B7-Comfort Tower Climbing Harness from Guardian
Foot Protection
Kenton Work Sneaker from KEEN Utility
Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid
AlphaTec 53-002 from Ansell
Hand Protection: Cut/Puncture
TenActivTM S21TAXRFN from Superior Glove
Hazmat Safety
PIGTM ObsidianTM Lithium Battery Containment Bag Kit from New Pig
Head Protection
STUDSON SHK-1 Full Brim Safety Helmet from STUDSON
Health and Safety/Containment
PIG® Poly IBC Tote Soft-Top Spill Pallet from New Pig
Hearing Protection
BioSoftTM PinchfitTM Bio-Based Ear Plugs from Protective Industrial Products
Heat Stress
THORZTTM Rapid Rehydration Solo Shots from Protective Industrial Products
High Viz
75-5337 High Pile Fleece Jacket, Yellow, ANSI 3, R from Majestic
Industrial Hygiene: Instruments Gas Monitors / Instrumentation
G6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector with Protect and Protect Plus from Blackline Safety
Lighting
Survivor Pivot from Streamlight
Lockout/Tagout
LINK360 Process PLUS from Brady Worldwide, Inc.
Lone Worker Safety
Mobile and Lone Worker Solution from SafetyIQ
Material Handling
Varistat Benchtop Ionizer from EXAIR
PPE for Women
Bisley X-AirflowTM Women's Stretch Ripstop Vented Work Pants from Protective Industrial Products
Protective Apparel
DuPontTM Tyvek® 400 SFR from DuPont Personal Protection
Protective Sleeves
Magid® M-GARD® 21G Hi-Vis Ultra-Thin Sleeves with Thumb Slot – ANSI Cut Level A4 & A6 from Magid Glove and Safety
Slips/Trips/Falls
ICE-BREAKERTM TRANSITIONAL TRACTION from Winter Walking
Spill Control/Containment
Andax Spill TrayTM from Andax Industries
Training
Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout) from e-Hazard
Wearable Technology
G6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector with Protect and Protect Plus from Blackline Safety
Worker Health
Industrial Hygiene Calculation Engine from Cority
Workforce Management Systems
Permit to Work from Cority
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Occupational Health & Safety
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.
