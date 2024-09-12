Following National Advertising Division Inquiry, Google Voluntarily Unlists Video Demonstrating Google Gemini Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following an inquiry opened by BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division as part of its routine monitoring program, Google, LLC voluntarily unlisted a demonstrating the capabilities of Gemini, its large language model artificial intelligence (AI) offering introduced in December 2023.

New York, NY , Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an inquiry opened by BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division as part of its routine monitoring program, Google, LLC voluntarily unlisted a video demonstrating the capabilities of Google Gemini, its large language model artificial intelligence (AI) offering introduced in December 2023.

The National Advertising Division's (NAD) routine monitoring program includes a focus on, among other things, advertising for rapidly developing technologies ensuring that consumers – both end-users and sophisticated developers - receive truthful and accurate information.

NAD's inquiry focused on whether the Google Gemini video, which appeared on YouTube and the Gemini landing page, accurately depicts the performance of Gemini in responding to user voice and video prompts, as well as the timing or pace of Gemini's responses.

In response to the inquiry, Google voluntarily agreed to unlist the standalone video such that it will no longer appear in search results and to not post the video to other channels. Therefore, the claims that were the subject of NAD's inquiry were effectively permanently discontinued. The video will remain viewable in conjunction with the blog post that explains how the demonstration in the video was created. NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Google stated that it is“pleased to accept NAD's resolution of this matter.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: ... Job Title: Media Relations