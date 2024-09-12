Whoisxml API Named An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WhoisXML API ranks 26th fastest-growing company in the security category with a 283% three-year revenue growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WhoisXML API, a leading provider of intelligence data, announced that it has once again been included in the 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the seventh year that WhoisXML API has achieved this recognition, solidifying its position as a leader in the domain, IP, and DNS data industry.Tallying a three-year revenue growth rate of 283%, WhoisXML API ranked 26th in the security category, 1,847th overall, and 281st in California on the 2024 Inc. 5000.“We are delighted and honored to be on Inc. 5000 for the seventh year now. What led WhoisXML API to this prestigious list is our entire team's dedication to helping our customers enrich security platforms and solutions with high-fidelity cyber intelligence to help make the Internet a safer environment for everyone worldwide,” says CEO Jonathan Zhang.Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify for the list, companies must meet stringent criteria, including verification of revenue and growth metrics. The Inc. 5000 is widely recognized as a benchmark of entrepreneurial success and is highly respected by investors, customers, and industry peers.WhoisXML API's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list reflects the company's continued growth and innovation. In recent years, WhoisXML API has experienced significant development in its cyber intelligence repositories and innovative enhancements to its various intelligence solutions.WhoisXML API's Newly Registered Domains (NRD) Data Feed experienced an 89% increase in total coverage and a 154% increase in activity for the top 10 country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs). Meanwhile, the company's market-leading Premium DNS Database now covers 116+ billion historical DNS records, and the company's historical WHOIS intelligence has reached 21+ billion records.New enterprise packages were also launched recently, including WhoisXML API's Internet Infrastructure and Predictive Threat Intelligence. These innovative offerings are designed to empower organizations with the intelligence they need to map any digital infrastructure and proactively identify and mitigate threats.The massive data coverage expansions and new product packages have allowed WhoisXML API to provide even more comprehensive and valuable solutions to its customers, enabling broader DNS asset discovery and empowering early threat detection capabilities, among other critical security processes.About WhoisXML APIWhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For more than 14 years now, we have gathered and aggregated 21+ billion historical WHOIS records, 50+ billion hostnames, 116+ billion DNS records, 10.4+ million IP netblocks, and 99.5% of active IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in use.WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. For several years now, it has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 honoree and one of the Financial Times's Top Fastest-Growing Companies .Visit whoisxmlapi or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.

