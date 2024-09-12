Kuwaiti FM: Joint Cmte Meeting With Egypt To Expand Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya stressed on Thursday the importance of holding regular meetings with Egypt, saying that the 13th Egyptian-Kuwaiti high joint committee in Cairo was important to expand cooperation in different fields.

This statement came during the meeting that he chaired with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdulatty.

Al-Yahya continued saying that the meeting was held according to guidelines set by the leadership of both countries.

The challenges facing the region and the world required close coordination especially amongst Arab countries, he affirmed, noting that unifying the Arab world's vision and boosting coordination were key to overcome any obstacles.

The Kuwait Foreign Minister touched on the situation the Gaza Strip and Palestine, saying that it was a major challenge that needed to be addressed and finding solutions for them would save lives and prevent further destruction.

Minister Al-Yahya indicated that the current meeting would witnessed the signing of several accords that would reflect both countries' desire to boost cooperation.

Any obstacles in face of the success of cooperation must be addressed, he affirmed, stressing that Kuwait was in full support on the public and private sector level to bolster ties.

He revealed that the investment and commerce sector cooperation saw a rapid increase in recent years, noting that Kuwaiti investments in Egypt reached around USD 4.5 billion, making it to the fifth country in investment volume in Egypt.

The number of Kuwaiti companies working in Egypt had reached 1,650, said Al-Yahya, indicating that the volume of commercial exchange had reached USD three billion last year.

He affirmed that Kuwait was looking forward to the upcoming 14th high committee meeting in Kuwait, which would be held soon.

On his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdulatty affirmed that the leadership of both countries shared a unified vision concerning matters of cooperation as well as issue pertaining to developments in the region and the world.

Meanwhile, the official affirmed that Egypt respected Kuwait's sovereignty on its land and sea borders especially when it came to UNSC resolution 833/1993 concerning demarcation of Iraq-Kuwait boundary, adding that his country also supported the Kuwaiti-Saudi exclusive right over the Durra field in the Gulf waters.

He also reflected Egypt's willingness to contribute to Kuwait's Vision 2035, adding that on another level that his country saw the GCC region security as a top priority issue.

Egypt is keen on the organization of the Egypt-Kuwait investment forum in the last quarter of this year, he said.

Meanwhile, the two ministers oversaw the signing of several MoUs on boosting cooperation in tourism, media, sports, youth, and several prominent sectors. (end)

