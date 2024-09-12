KISR Partakes In Belt And Road Initiative Summit In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research has taken part in the 9th summit of the "belt and road initiative," organized by the Hong Kong Government, for pondering plans to attain sustainable development at the global level.

KISR said in a statement today that some 6,000 prominent figures have taken part in the summit that kicked off on Wednesday. It will concluded tomorrow Friday.

The "initiative" aims at encouraging states to cooperate and create more opportunities for common trade and development, in addition to expanding cultural cooperation world wise.

Dr. Sheikha Al-Sanad, KISR's senior scientist, addressed conferees with a lecture about means of enhancing flexibility and endurance of infrastructures. (end)

