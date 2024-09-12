Backblaze Deepens Sales Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dave Cotten and Teresa Dodson Tapped for Two Key Leadership Roles

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced that Dave Cotten and Teresa Dodson joined the company's sales leadership team.



“Adding these seasoned, senior-level sales leaders reinforces our commitment to delivering open cloud solutions that allow our customers to do more with their data,” said Jason Wakeam, Chief Revenue Officer at Backblaze.“Dave and Teresa bring sales experience and a strategic approach to deepen relationships and better serve our customers and partners.”

The news follows the recent appointment of Jason Wakeam as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting to Wakeam, the two new leaders bring robust experience in sales and business development.

“Our strategy to move up market in the customer segment is accelerating with leadership from our new Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Wakeam,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board.“Jason is upleveling key parts of the sales and marketing process with the addition of Dave and Teresa to his leadership team. He's also making strategic changes to improve our focus on priority segments and key go-to-market motions.”

Dave Cotten brings over 25 years of sales leadership experience to his new role as Vice President of Sales. In this position, Cotten oversees global field sales, ensuring Backblaze continues to deliver premier business value to our expanding base of customers across the enterprise and mid-market segments.

An experienced sales and operational leader, Cotten previously held roles at SnapLogic, Cloudera, CA Technologies, Red Hat, and others.

Teresa Dodson was named Senior Director of Partner Marketing and Alliances. In her new role, Dodson oversees the company's Alliances portfolio and channel partner marketing. She is also responsible for driving joint success across the Backblaze partner ecosystem.

Dodson brings deep partner and channel management experience to her new role at Backblaze. With more than 25 years of channel management experience, Dodson joined from Rockset (acquired by OpenAI), where she led the alliances and partner marketing functions and helped co-build joint GenAI opportunities with AWS, Confluent, and others. She also served as the Global Lead for AWS Partner Network, and held partner development leadership roles at SnapLogic, Five9, and others.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to .

