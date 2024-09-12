Kuwait Justice Official Stresses Importance Of GCC Judicial Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Boosting cooperation amongst GCC judicial officials and entities is important to move affairs in the region forward, said a Kuwaiti justice official on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA and Kuwait television on the sideline of the 26th meeting of the GCC Justice Undersecretaries in Doha, Qatar, Justice undersecretary Tareq Al-Asfour said that recommendations on unified legal matters and agreements were discussed during the session.

One of the matters discussed was the a draft project to facilitate the exchange of suspects and those sentenced within the region to different courts in the GCC countries for trial, he indicated, pointing out that recommendations would be sent to upcoming meetings for GCC Justice Ministers.

The 26th meeting of the GCC Justice Undersecretaries had discussed a variety of issues including a proposal by Oman to enhance legal and judiciary cooperation as well as reports from the heads of judicial training committee amongst other matters. (end)

