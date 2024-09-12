Vibram: The Core Connection In Footwear

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBIZZATE, Italy, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Ultra-Trail

du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) proved to be a spectacular showcase of Vibram's trail running prowess, as Vibram soles captured the top three spots on the men's podium. The prestigious event, known as the pinnacle of trail running, witnessed an impressive performance that solidifies Vibram's position as a leader in the industry.

Podium Finishers:

Vincent Bouillard wins the HOKA UTMB Mont Blanc 2024 race with Vibram soles underfoot.

1st Place: Vincent Bouillard (HOKA, Tecton X 2.5 prototype)

2nd Place: Baptiste Chassagne (Nike Kiger 10) 3rd Place: Joaquin Lopez (Kailas Fuga EX 330)

"This year's

UTMB was a powerful example of how extreme collaboration leads to extraordinary results," said Fabrizio Gamberini, Vibram's Global Brand Chief Officer & President. "The success we achieved, with Vibram soles on the podium in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, is a testament to our dedication to the top consumers and the passion of our entire team. It takes more than just innovation-it's the collective 'partner to partner' effort across every department, from design to production, that made this possible. Together, we pushed boundaries and proved that we are the lowest common denominator of choice for the top athletes."

Vibram's collaboration with top brands such as HOKA, Nike, Kailas and others underscores the strength of the brand's innovation. The Vibram Megagrip technology continues to be the preferred choice for elite trail runners, demonstrating its superior performance on the most challenging of terrains.

"The remarkable outcomes at UTMB 2024 are the result of years of strategic investment and innovation," said Paolo Manuzzi, Vibram's Global General Manager. "Our focus on cutting-edge technologies like Megagrip, combined with our strong global partnerships, has cemented Vibram's position as the leading choice in trail running. Our commitment to sustainability, performance and relentless innovation has driven this success, showcasing our leadership in the industry."



About Vibram



Vibram is a world leader in the development and production of high-performance rubber soles for outdoor activities, leisure, work, fashion, orthopedics and repair. For over 80 years the yellow octagon that identifies Vibram throughout the world has been synonymous with quality, performance, safety and innovation in the footwear industry. With international headquarters in Italy, Vibram produces over 40 million soles per year, dedicates more than one million kilometers to testing, is present in 120 countries and has production, research and representation offices in the USA, China, Japan, Brazil and Italy.



