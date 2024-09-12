Petlab Co. Wins “Dog Dental Care Product Of The Year ” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that ProBright® Advanced Dog Powder from PetLab Co. has been selected as“Dog Dental Care Product of the Year!” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

ProBright® Advanced is an easy-to-use dental powder that is scientifically formulated to help clean a dog's teeth and freshen their breath effortlessly. With just a daily scoop of this hydrolyzed chicken-liver flavored powder added to food, pet owners can target tartar and the root cause of bad breath without the hassle of brushing.

ProBright® Advanced contains five powerful ingredients, including a proprietary and patent-pending blend of probiotics, brown algae (ascophyllum nodosum), sodium hexametaphosphate, rosemary leaf extract and decaffeinated green tea.

The Patent-Pending probiotic blend directly inhibits undesirable Volatile Sulphur Compound oral microbiota, while Brown Algae (Ascophyllum nodosum), Rosemary, Green Tea (Decaffeinated) and Sodium Hexametaphosphate combine to help reduce biofilm and harmful oral bacteria. This multi-modal action maximises dental health in dogs.

In a clinical trial, ProBright® Advanced has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in reducing a major bad breath-causing compound by 40% in just 28 days. The formula is nutritionist and vet-formulated, NASC-certified, and manufactured in the USA with domestic and globally sourced ingredients. PetLab Co.'s dental powder supports dogs of all breeds and sizes – even puppies older than 12 weeks. Pet owners can choose from three different options based on dog weight.

“Your pet's best life is our life's work. From customer feedback and market research, we identified a gap when it comes to effective, easy-to-use, daily oral care for dogs and we also understood the implications of poor oral hygiene on a dog's lifespan. That's when ProBright® Advanced was born,” said Chris Masanto, co-founder of PetLab Co.“We're grateful to the Pet Innovation awards for this amazing accolade and it underscores our commitment to the health and happiness of pets. Our innovation goes beyond the ingredients; it's in our approach to pet care, our dedication to R&D, and our passion for making a tangible difference in the lives of pets and their owners.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“PetLab Co.'s powder supplement simplifies the critical aspect of canine oral care, being effortlessly incorporated into a dog's daily diet, and ensuring regular use without the stress associated with traditional dental care practices. Many pet owners face challenges in maintaining their dogs' dental health with less than two percent of them brushing their dogs' teeth,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“We're proud to award ProBright® Advanced with 'Dog Dental Care Product of the Year.' This unique, science-backed solution for improving canine oral health makes at-home teeth cleaning easy.”

About PetLab Co.

PetLab Co. is on a mission to deliver breakthrough pet health. Every day, we are realizing our vision to be the world's most trusted pet health partner by providing innovative and clinically-tested health solutions, educating and engaging pet parents, and making ourselves available to the pet community. Together, with our team of industry veterans, PhD Nutritionists, Product Experts, Clinical Scientists, and Specialized Veterinarians, we employ an inquisitive and ambitious approach to R&D in the nutraceutical space that is grounded in (1) scientific evidence and testing and (2) creating new-to-science, proprietary active-ingredient blends that directly address the root causes of specific pet health issues. A recent powerful example of PetLab Co.'s commitment to groundbreaking R&D is ProBright® Advanced-a powder supplement that represents significant innovation in canine dental care.

