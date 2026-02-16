UAE, Bahrain Launch One-Point Travel Project To Reduce Airport Transit Time

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 7:12 PM



By: Ruqayya Al Qaydi



The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain have launched the pilot phase of the“One-Point Air Travellers” project, a new initiative designed to create a seamless travel experience for citizens of both nations.

The project, which commenced on Monday, February 16, 2026, will initially be implemented at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport.

Under the new system, citizens of both countries will undergo pre-clearance procedures at their departure airport, eliminating the need for further processing upon arrival.

This is expected to significantly reduce waiting times, ease congestion, and enhance the overall travel experience.

The initiative leverages advanced technologies, including electronic connectivity, biometric verification, and e-gates, to process passenger data and document their movements before they reach their destination.

A Secure and Convenient Journey

The project is a collaborative effort between the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security and Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, with support from the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, affirmed that the“One-Point Air Travelers” project represents an innovative initiative reflecting the commitment of GCC countries to facilitating passenger journeys and providing a safe and convenient travel experience.

He emphasized the Authority's commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnerships not only locally but also regionally and internationally through electronic connectivity and the deployment of advanced technologies and data exchange systems, thereby enhancing customer journeys and improving overall quality of life.

He further noted that the project will contribute to increasing tourism and bilateral trade between the two countries and across the GCC more broadly by transforming both airports into key departure hubs that stimulate travel, tourism, and economic activity.

The initiative also supports customs and security integration, enhances regional and global competitiveness, and positions both airports as preferred transit gateways within the region.



Strategic Integration

Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Acting Director General of Ports at the Authority, stated that the One-Stop Travel Project reflects the advanced level of strategic integration between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He affirmed that electronic connectivity and the advance exchange of integrated data ensure the highest standards of accuracy, security, and procedural efficiency while safeguarding privacy and data protection.

He described the project as a qualitative step toward the future of smart mobility within the GCC and a scalable model for regional implementation, given its significant impact on tourism, business travel, and the positioning of both countries' airports as advanced smart gateways.



A New Era for Air Travel



Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, is a key partner in the initiative. Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, commented, "Emirati and Bahraini guests traveling on Etihad flights between Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport will be able to complete entry procedures in advance and move seamlessly from departure gate to final destination.”



He added, "This project represents an exceptional milestone that places our region at the forefront of the global aviation sector and reflects the UAE's leadership in leveraging advanced technologies and smart solutions to elevate the passenger experience.”



