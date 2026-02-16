403
Germany, France Launch Discussions on Nuclear Deterrence
(MENAFN) Germany and France have launched unprecedented discussions on nuclear defense cooperation, a German government official confirmed Monday, signaling Europe's push to bolster its own security capabilities.
Government spokesperson Sebastian Hille revealed the sensitive negotiations during a press conference in Berlin, framing them as a response to deteriorating global security conditions.
"For us, the situation is such that, in view of the global political situation, the federal government immediately acknowledges the necessity of nuclear deterrence and wants to strengthen the European pillar and is conducting strategic talks with France to this end," Hille told journalists.
The spokesman cautioned against expecting rapid breakthroughs from the nascent dialogue.
"The aim of the talks is to explore how closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence can be achieved. The talks are still in their early stages, and it is clear that no quick results are to be expected," he added.
Hille emphasized that the bilateral negotiations aren't designed to supplant America's defense commitments to Germany.
"This is not about replacing the US protective shield, but rather supplementing and strengthening it. The US plays a central role in NATO's nuclear deterrence. That is the case now, and it should remain so in the future. The German government is firmly committed to this position," he said.
The disclosure follows Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Friday revelation that he's engaged President Emmanuel Macron on nuclear security matters as anxiety grows over Washington's European defense priorities.
"I have held confidential talks with the French president about European nuclear deterrence," Merz declared at the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
Merz has previously signaled receptiveness to France expanding its nuclear umbrella across Europe. Treaty restrictions prohibit Germany from developing indigenous atomic weapons, leaving it dependent on the US nuclear shield through NATO membership.
