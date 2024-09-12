Israeli Strikes In Syria Kill Two

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Sep 12 (IANS) Israeli drone and tank struck Syria's southern region of Quneitra on Thursday leaving two dead and one injured, both pro-government and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Damascus-Quneitra highway at the entrance of the Khan Arnabeh area, killing one soldier and one civilian, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the pro-government station Sham FM.

In a separate incident, Israeli tank shells hit fields in the village of Rafeed in southern Quneitra, injuring a farmer. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, confirmed the drone strike in Khan Arnabeh, saying that the two individuals killed were riding in a car targeted by the Israeli forces.

Israel has frequently conducted air and drone strikes in Syria, primarily targeting what it describes as Iranian-linked military infrastructure and shipments of advanced weapons to Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group.