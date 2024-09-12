Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces The Release Of The Tarot Deck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Choose Your Own Adventure Tarot Deck

Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of Its Tarot Deck, Sure to Be a Hot Item This Halloween and Holiday Gifting Season

- Greene, Chooseco Creative DirectorWAITSFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children's book series of all time, has announced the release of Choose Your Own Adventure: The Tarot Deck , based on the iconic brand.Who better to guide you in making a choice than the people at CYOA? The Choose Your Own Adventure Tarot Deck , brainchild of Chooseco Publisher Shannon Gilligan and Creative Director Dot Greene, is illustrated by renowned artist and animator Brian Anderson.“Getting Brian was our dream. Little did we know that he practices tarot himself and had never been asked to illustrate a deck. He made time in a very busy schedule to work with us,” Gilligan stated.“The results are, well, magical.”Anderson worked in an unusual way. He imagined a fictional boarding school, The Arcana Institute, where gifted students of the tarot go to learn as inspiration for all 78 cards in the deck. A diverse and inclusive cast of teens inhabit the classic Major and Minor Arcana figures, with iconography faithful to the famous Rider-Waite deck. Anderson added a new dimension to the images with his steampunk-inspired aesthetic. A 128-page how-to booklet, aimed at the beginning student of tarot by CYOA author and tarot practitioner Rana Tahir, is included with the box.Chooseco's Creative Director, Dot Greene, reflects,“There is so much synergy between the CYOA brand and tarot. Tarot is a deeply empowering practice. The cards invite introspection and questioning. They teach you that there is no clear road map to life, but YOU are a part of something much greater than yourself.” Greene continues,“Similarly, Choose Your Own Adventure is all about empowering readers to face that uncertainty head-on. For the first time in many cases, young people are making the decisions! It's an incredible exercise in problem-solving and big-picture thinking.”To celebrate the launch of the deck, there will be tarot readings and events throughout the month of September with a worldwide premiere at The Collection Toy Store & Gift Shop in Waitsfield, Vermont, on Saturday, September 21. Learn more here:The Tarot Deck from Choose Your Own Adventure will be widely available September 24 wherever books, games, gifts, and metaphysical and occult items are sold.About ChoosecoChooseco is a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 16 million copies of original bestselling, and all-new books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide.

