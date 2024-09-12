Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 44 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 44 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On the night of September 12, 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force engineering detected and tracked 69 Russian aerial targets (as of 9:00). The invaders struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Kursk region, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile launched from Russia's Briansk region, two Kh-22/32 missiles launched from Tu-22M3 jet (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmiinyi Island), 64 Shahed type attack UAVs launched from Russia's Kursk and Yeisk, as well as from Chauda in Crimea)", the message reads.

Combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 44 attack UAVs were shot down. Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, four more were lost in location over Ukraine.

No information about casualties or damaged was reported.

At 9:00, four attack UAVs remained in Ukraine's airspace, air defenses are operating.