Al Wakrah SC Sign Algerian Midfielder Farid Boulaya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Wakrah Sports Club has officially signed Algerian footballer Farid Boulaya to join its first team for the upcoming season.

The club made the announcement on its official X account, confirming that Boulaya has already taken part in his first training session with the squad.

However, the club did not revealed the specific details or duration of the player's contract.

The signing of Boulaya is part of Al Wakrah SC's broader strategy to bolster their ranks for the new season, as they prepare to compete in the AFC 2024-2025 apart from the domestic competitions.

Boulaya is no stranger to the Qatari football scene, having played in a two-year stint with Al Gharafa SC, where he played from August 2022 until the conclusion of last season.

During his time there, Boulaya consistently delivered strong performances, contributing significantly to the team's success and earning a reputation as a key player in the Qatari League.