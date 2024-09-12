MVA Questions PM's Visit To CJI’S Home Ahead Of SC Verdict, Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on Thursday, raised eyebrows over what it termed as 'an unprecedented' visit by a Prime to the residence of a Chief Justice of India for performing a 'puja' of Lord Ganesha in Delhi.

Top leaders of MVA like Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, Kishore Tiwari, Nationalist Party (SP)'s Supriya Sule and Clyde Crasto and Congress' Atul Londhe and Sachin Sawant, among others, expressed their reservations over the development.

The reference was to PM Narendra Modi -- attired in a typical Maharashtrian attire -- dropping in at the CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud's home in the national capital and performing a puja for Lord Ganesha Wednesday evening.

“Dhananjay Chandrachud is the Chief Justice of India and retiring in November. Questions are raised in the minds of the people about all this, or whether the PM and CJI are adhering to Constitutional norms and protocols,” said Raut.

He pointed out soon the matter of Maharashtra's two major political parties, the SS (UBT) and NCP (SP) shall be heard by the CJI, but now there are questions raised on the outcome.

“The CJI should withdraw from this case as the PM's office is a party to the whole thing. It's been three years now, there are only dates after dates, but we are not getting justice in our battle against the unconstitutional regime that has taken power in the state. Like us, even the ordinary folks are wondering if the judgement is delayed as a judge is so politically close to the PM,” said Raut.

NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said that when she learnt of the development,“I was surprised... But I have full faith in the judiciary, though not in the government”.

Congress' state Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe in a cryptic remark said,“The PM going to the CJI's home for Lord Ganpati darshan... this has never been seen before”.

“By this, what kind of a message is the PM trying to convey, to the judiciary or to the Opposition or to the people of the country, particularly in a delicate situation when the state political parties' verdict is awaited and the state Assembly elections are round the corner,” asked SS (UBT) Spokesperson Kishore Tiwari.

National Spokesperson of NCP (SP) Clyde Crasto said,“Both the PM and CJI should have exercised restraint and avoided mixing up politics and judiciary like this”.

“This is unheard of and indicates all is not well in the current system. The peoples' apprehensions on our Constitutional institutions seem to be coming true, especially since the PM is also the leader of a political party,” Crasto pointed out.

Raut questioned whether the very existence of self-respecting parties like the (undivided) Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party is under threat with the help of the judiciary, in the current scenario, claiming that the people's fears are being confirmed.