Iran signs 14 collaboration agreements with Iraq

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran and Iraq formalized their bilateral relationship by signing 14 cooperation agreements covering a range of commercial, economic, cultural, and social areas. The agreements were officially signed by Iranian Foreign Abbas Araqchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The signing ceremony was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, marking a significant moment in the strengthening of ties between the two nations.



The agreements encompass various sectors, including the training of skilled workers, sports, education, religious tourism, agriculture, and natural resources. Additionally, there are provisions for enhanced cooperation between the chambers of commerce of both countries. These documents reflect a broad commitment to fostering collaborative efforts in key areas of mutual interest.



President Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq was his first official foreign trip since assuming the presidency. Upon his arrival in Iraq, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Al-Sudani at Baghdad’s international airport. The visit underscores the importance of the relationship between Iran and Iraq and sets the stage for further collaboration in the coming years.



During his stay in Iraq, President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation and has plans to visit the Iraqi Kurdistan region. This visit is intended to deepen the diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries and explore opportunities for cooperation in various regional initiatives.

