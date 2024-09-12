NETA Auto Signs Cooperation With Mexican Partners, Defining The Future Of Mobility

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – NETA Auto, a leading brand in new vehicles, has signed a strategic alliance agreement with BBVA Mexico, a major player in automotive finance, and the Electro Mobility Association (EMA), a key promoter of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Mexico. This collaboration aims to promote the adoption of new energy jointly, accelerate the growth of Mexico's electric mobility market, and collectively build a green, sustainable ecosystem.

Alan Zhou, Vice President and President of NETA Auto's Overseas Business Department, stated:“Mexico is a key market in our growth strategy, and we are thrilled to contribute to help transform the automotive sector towards electrification.” Additionally, during the event, three representatives of Mexican dealerships signed cooperation agreements with NETA Auto, accelerating the development of the new energy vehicle sector in Mexico.







As one of the world's most significant banks, BBVA Mexico holds a leading position in the country's automotive finance sector, making it the preferred partner for automotive brands expanding into the Mexican market. The collaboration between NETA Auto and BBVA Mexico will provide Mexican customers with flexible and competitive financing options, opening up more opportunities for those looking to purchase new energy vehicles.







Another key partner, Electro Mobility Association(EMA), is committed to promoting electric vehicles in Mexico, fostering environmental protection, and transforming the country's automotive industry towards electrification. The collaboration between NETA Auto and EMA will involve working closely with its strong member base to promote public policy development, enhance charging infrastructure, and provide Mexican consumers with an ideal solution for pursuing more sustainable choices without compromising their lifestyles.

NETA Auto's entry into the Mexican market comes at a critical moment. As part of this strategic alliance, NETA Auto plans to introduce its flagship models to the Mexican market in October, offering high-quality, advanced technology products at competitive prices to local consumers who prioritize quality of life. This move also serves as an opportunity to accelerate its expansion in the South American market, where NETA Auto has already established a presence in Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and continues to grow. Globally, NETA Auto has successfully entered markets in Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East, earning the trust of over 450,000 users worldwide. Entering the new era of global expansion, NETA is still solidifying its position as a key force driving the transformation toward green mobility.