Lopez Remains Optimistic Despite Qatar's Slow Start

Doha: Head coach Marquez Lopez remained positive despite Qatar having to settle for a 2-2 draw against North Korea in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 on Tuesday.

Akram Affif canceled out Ri Il Song's opener with Almoez Ali giving Qatar the lead just before the break, however, North Korea fought back to level the tie through Kang Kuk Chol as both teams registered their first point after opening day defeats.

“We started the match with the goal of winning, which was reflected in our attacking formation and our performance throughout the two halves,” said Lopez.

“We controlled the match and dominated its course and were close to achieving victory but the circumstances changed after half-time, due to the rain, so the draw came with the taste of a loss.

“Both teams were on equal terms in the first half but we were better for most of the periods and managed to equalise early. After the red card for the Korean player, we made offensive changes in order to score and we came out winners in the first half.”

North Korea equalised in the second half following Kang's set-piece but despite Qatar having the lion's share of possession when the match resumed, the two-time AFC Asian Cup champions could not convert their chances.

“In the second half, they equalised from a set-piece and it is true that we were superior in numbers but the rain-soaked pitch did not allow us to move quickly and pass the ball comfortably, especially with the defensive formation of the North Korea team, so we were unable to score.”

Lopez, however, remains confident of Qatar's chances ahead of their fixtures against Kyrgyzstan and Iran in October.

“Even though we have one point from two matches, we still have eight games ahead of us. We will do our best to achieve victories and gain the points that will enable us to compete strongly for qualification with the teams in Group A.”