DC Healthcare Recognised In Malaysia Book Of Records As The First Aesthetic Clinic Chain Listed On Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, proudly announces a landmark recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records. Celebrating eight years of excellence, the Group has been acknowledged for being the first Aesthetic Clinic Chain listed on Bursa Malaysia ACE Market, as well as having the Largest Market Capitalisation by an Aesthetic Clinic Chain at RM214 million, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

As the Group marks their eighth anniversary, DC Healthcare is launching a campaign that reflects the journey of innovation and ongoing commitment to enhancing well-being and safety of the clients. This celebration not only commemorates past achievements but also sets the stage for future advancements. With safety as the core value, the Group continues to lead the industry by ensuring the highest standards of care across all clinics. This commitment reinforces the dedication to its clients' safety and trust, as DC Healthcare continues to expand services and uphold the highest standards of medical excellence.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare said, "We are deeply honored by the recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records, which highlights our establishment in the aesthetic medicine sector. As we celebrate our eighth anniversary, we renew our commitment to safety and excellence, ensuring that aesthetic healthcare is not just a service, but a necessity for enhancing well-being."

DC Healthcare is grateful for the recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records, which not only enhances its visibility but also affirms its strategic direction. By setting industry standards, the Group aims to inspire confidence in stakeholders and extend its market leadership. The recognition and the anniversary campaign are pivotal milestones in its mission to make aesthetic healthcare accessible and essential, transforming it from a luxury to a necessity. This vision is supported by the unwavering commitment of the team and the trust placed by its clients and stakeholders.

