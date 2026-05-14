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Demand For ABB Bank Bonds Exceeded Offer By Three Times!

Demand For ABB Bank Bonds Exceeded Offer By Three Times!


2026-05-14 03:03:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The subscription to ABB Bank's bonds, which have created a new investment and income opportunity for citizens, has been successfully completed. The bond issues, each with a nominal value of 5 million manat and a term of 1 and 2 years, have received high interest from investors. The total volume of orders for both issues amounted to over 31.8 million manat. This is more than three times the offered volume. This indicator once again confirms the strong investor confidence in ABB Bank's bonds and the bank's reliability.

The total order volume for the 1-year bonds with an annual yield of 9% amounted to 15,973,500 manat. 136 investors participated in this subscription, with 154 applications submitted, of which 152 were executed. In total, the orders of 134 investors were satisfied.

The total order volume for the 2-year bonds with an annual yield of 10% amounted to 15,859,700 manat. 146 investors participated in this subscription, with 229 applications submitted, of which 219 were executed. As a result, the orders of 138 investors were successfully fulfilled.

Bonds with a nominal value of 100 manat were issued in a batch of 50,000 units for each issue. These bonds were issued in a dematerialized form, with interest payments, unsecured and unguaranteed. Interest payments to investors will be made every 90 days. Interest income from bonds for individuals is exempt from tax.

The placement of ABB Bank bonds was carried out through a public offering –subscription on the Baku Stock Exchange. There will also be an opportunity for trading bonds on the secondary market.

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Trend News Agency

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