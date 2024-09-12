KEMIMOTO Launches Revolutionary Midnight Soundbar: Elevate Your Outdoor Audio Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEMIMOTO, a top brand in UTV gear, recently launched the Midnight Soundbar - an innovative outdoor device for music and outdoor enthusiasts. This cutting-edge, new product boasts advanced audio for superior sound quality and impressive bass, all encased in a waterproof and dustproof casing ideal for challenging weather conditions.

Midnight Soundbar New Silver Series

"The Midnight Soundbar is more than just a typical outdoor audio device. Our goal is to continuously innovate and provide users with a more colorful and enriching life experience," said Norias Wong, Brand Director at KEMIMOTO. "With its striking silver color and robust metal construction, it stands out from conventional black plastic alternatives, offering both aesthetic appeal and technological advancement."

200+ Lighting Modes: Setting the Mood

One of the standout features of the Midnight Soundbar is its LED lighting effects. Perfect for nighttime activities, it offers over 200 lighting modes that can be easily controlled through a dedicated app. These modes include music sync, fade, flash, jump, solid, and more, allowing the lights to pulse along with the beat of the music creating a dynamic party atmosphere. In Colorful Beats Mode, the LED lights synchronize with the music beats, enlivening parties and rides with a dynamic and lively ambiance. Additionally, the DOME Mode provides an all-white reading light, enhancing visibility for reading maps or manuals in low-light conditions.

500W Peak Power: Immersive Audio Performance

Equipped with six speakers, including two woofers, two tweeters, and two midranges, the KEMIMOTO Midnight 80 UTV Soundbar boasts an impressive 500W peak power output (65-20k Hz). The Powerful Bass technique ensures rich, loud, and dynamic bass, even within a compact enclosure, reaching down to 65 Hz. With the DSP system, each speaker operates individually, resulting in distortion-free sound reproduction.

IP66 Weatherproof Design: Built to Endure

The Midnight Soundbar is also crafted with an IP66 Marine Grade weatherproof aluminum alloy case, capable of thriving in high humidity, low temperature, and dusty environments, withstanding extreme weather conditions ranging from -20°C

to 85°C. The upgraded built-in protection design ensures the soundbar remains intact during extreme weather and power surges, providing peace of mind during vehicle starts.

Multiple Connection Options: Versatile and Convenient

Enjoy seamless pairing and reconnection with the BT5.3 connection, compatible with smartphones, MP3 players, tablets, computers, and other devices. The KEMIMOTO UTV Soundbar offers versatile connectivity with USB in/out ports for power supply and connection. Engage Party Mode to connect two speakers simultaneously, expanding music coverage and creating a vibrant atmosphere. The Daisy Chain feature allows you to connect multiple soundbars for a truly immersive and massive party experience.

20-Minute Installation: Easy and Time-Saving

Say goodbye to complicated installations. The KEMIMOTO Midnight 80 UTV Soundbar can be easily installed in just 20 minutes, without the need for drilling. Choose between two installation methods: hang it on a tube or stand it on a surface. With its compact dimensions (L32.3" x W4.6" x H5.0"), this soundbar fits effortlessly on any 1''-2'' roll cage of UTVs, pickups, marine boats, golf carts, or ATVs.

Experience an elevated outdoor audio experience with KEMIMOTO's revolutionary Midnight Soundbar. It will be available for sale worldwide, including on the Amazon store and Kemimoto with an official launch scheduled for September.

About KEMIMOTO

Founded by five riding enthusiasts, KEMIMOTO is a brand dedicated to developing high-quality accessories that elevate the overall riding experience. Our journey began with a determination to challenge the status quo after a misaligned bolt disrupted a planned riding party. In 2012, we created our first UTV rearview mirror and have since been committed to producing products that prioritize convenience, quality, and affordability. With a growing team of 500 individuals, KEMIMOTO remains steadfast in their original purpose of helping people achieve their dreams.

At KEMIMOTO, we understand that each ride presents an opportunity for enjoyment, and our goal is to enhance that experience through our innovative accessories. With a focus on love and perseverance, we believe that any dream can be realized.

