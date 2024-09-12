(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for September 11, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Grass, the First Layer 2 Data Rollup

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Grass , the first Layer 2 data rollup. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to seamlessly connect their wallets to the Grass interface and access its solutions.



Key features of this integration include:



OKX Wallet users can now directly access Grass Protocol's features by connecting their wallets to the Grass interface

Ability to earn Grass Points by sharing unused internet bandwidth

Simplified onboarding process for participating in the Grass ecosystem Enhanced security for managing Grass Points and related transactions

This integration aligns with OKX Wallet's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects and expanding user access to decentralized applications (dApps). By collaborating with Grass, OKX Wallet continues to enhance its offerings and provide users with new opportunities in the evolving blockchain landscape.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

