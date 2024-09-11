عربي


More Than 150 Dead In Vietnam As Typhoon Floods

9/11/2024 7:18:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Naira Afandiyeva

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 152 in Vietnam, according to government estimates, Azernews reports.

The disaster has caused one of the country's largest rivers to reach its highest level in two decades, flooding the streets of Hanoi.

By Wednesday, floodwaters from the swollen Red River had reached up to one meter in some parts of the capital, forcing residents to navigate their neighborhoods by boat. Thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of the city, and ten of Hanoi's 30 administrative districts are on "flood alert," according to state media.

The government stated that floods and landslides across northern Vietnam have been the primary causes of death from the typhoon.

No comment

