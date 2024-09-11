More Than 150 Dead In Vietnam As Typhoon Floods
The death toll from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 152 in Vietnam,
according to government estimates,
reports.
The disaster has caused one of the country's largest rivers to
reach its highest level in two decades, flooding the streets of
Hanoi.
By Wednesday, floodwaters from the swollen Red River had reached
up to one meter in some parts of the capital, forcing residents to
navigate their neighborhoods by boat. Thousands of people have been
evacuated from low-lying areas of the city, and ten of Hanoi's 30
administrative districts are on "flood alert," according to state
media.
The government stated that floods and landslides across northern
Vietnam have been the primary causes of death from the typhoon.
