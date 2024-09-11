Israeli Airstrike Kills Two Brothers S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Two brothers have been killed by Israeli which targeted a motorbike in Bayada Village, south Lebanon, Lebanese Ministry's emergency center announced on Wednesday.

Israeli occupation phosphorus bombing on Khiam village suffocated a and was hospitalized for treatment, it added in a separate statement.

Israeli occupation warplanes carried out an airstrike on Ayta ash Shab Village and another one on the outskirts of Marwahin Town, National News Agency (NNA) reported.

It added that Israeli artillery bombarded some towns, including Blida and Khiam.

The agency quoted Lebanon's resistance as saying that its fighters targeted Israeli occupation's Zaoura military base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. (pickup previuos

