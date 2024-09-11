Israeli Airstrike Kills Two Brothers S. Lebanon
Date
9/11/2024 7:14:08 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Two brothers have been killed by Israeli Occupation airstrike which targeted a motorbike in Bayada Village, south Lebanon, Lebanese health Ministry's emergency center announced on Wednesday.
Israeli occupation phosphorus bombing on Khiam village suffocated a citizen and was hospitalized for treatment, it added in a separate statement.
Israeli occupation warplanes carried out an airstrike on Ayta ash Shab Village and another one on the outskirts of Marwahin Town, National News Agency (NNA) reported.
It added that Israeli artillery bombarded some towns, including Blida and Khiam.
The agency quoted Lebanon's resistance as saying that its fighters targeted Israeli occupation's Zaoura military base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. (pickup previuos
ayb
MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108664213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.