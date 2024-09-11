Patents Without Borders: Beijing’S Clandestine Innovation Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's determined pursuit of technological advancement has sparked international attention. Recent events illuminate China's multifaceted approach to acquiring cutting-edge technologies, particularly in semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.



In September 2024, Korean authorities initiated an investigation into Svolt Korea.



The company, along with its Chinese headquarters and parent, Great Wall Motor, allegedly obtained technologies from SDI and SK On.



Svolt's strategy exemplifies China's systematic approach. They established an R&D center in Korea, facilitating access to local talent. The company reportedly offered competitive salaries and bonuses to attract Korean battery experts.



Notably, Svolt unveiled a cobalt-free battery shortly after entering Korea. This rapid technological progress raised questions about the origin of their innovations.







However, this incident is not isolated. In August 2024, authorities indicted a former LG Energy Solution executive for leaking trade secrets.

China's Technological Expansion

Earlier that year, a Chinese national previously employed by SK Hynix faced charges for transferring semiconductor manufacturing technology to Huawei.



The SK Hynix case involved the transfer of over 3,000 pages of confidential data related to atomic layer deposition equipment used in DRAM manufacturing.



January 2024 saw the arrest of five current and former employees of Samsung SDI and SK Innovation. They allegedly transferred key electric vehicle battery technologies to a Chinese company. China's reach extends beyond South Korea.



In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Linwei Ding, a former Google engineer. He is accused of taking hundreds of Google 's classified AI files while working for two Chinese companies.



A month earlier, an ex-Apple engineer received a prison sentence for taking self-driving car technology before attempting to leave for China.



These cases highlight China's focus on key industries: semiconductors, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.



However, their approach involves establishing a local presence, competitive recruitment, and rapid technological advancements.



China's efforts extend beyond individual cases. The country has established multiple state-backed investment funds to boost its semiconductor industry. The latest fund is valued at $47.5 billion.



This forms part of China's long-term strategy to develop its indigenous semiconductor sector. Additionally, their goal appears to be reducing reliance on foreign technologies and achieving global leadership.

China's Semiconductor Ambitions

The semiconductor industry has become a key area of focus in the evolving U.S.-China technological competition. China's assertive tactics have led to increased scrutiny and export controls from Western nations.



South Korea has responded by revising its laws. They've increased penalties for leaking intellectual property to foreign entities. The maximum fine has risen from 1.5 billion to 6.5 billion Korean won for critical technologies.



Kim Yang-paeng, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade, suggests that these cases may be "just the tip of the iceberg."



This highlights the ongoing challenge of protecting critical technologies in our interconnected global economy.



As China continues its pursuit of technological self-reliance and global leadership, the international community faces a complex challenge.



In addition, they must balance cooperation, competition, and national security concerns in the high-stakes world of advanced technologies.



Western nations remain attentive. China's actions demonstrate a clear aspiration to lead global technology sectors.



Protecting intellectual property and maintaining technological competitiveness will require enhanced collaboration between private companies and governments.



The race for technological leadership continues. As China advances, the world observes closely, aware that the outcome of this contest may influence the global balance of innovation for years to come.

