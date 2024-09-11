Grenade Explosion In Colombian Capital Injures 10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bogotá: Ten people were injured, one seriously, when a grenade exploded near a station in the Colombian capital Bogota on Tuesday, authorities said.

Unknown people flung a grenade in Kennedy, a poor southern neighborhood of the capital, before fleeing, mayor Carlos Fernando Galan told reporters in the early morning hours.

The explosion wounded two police officers and eight other people, he said.

One of the injured, a woman, was in a serious condition, added police commander Jose Gualdron.

Galan said the attack was likely a reprisal for about 90 arrests carried out in the area recently in an operation targeting criminal groups that engage in extortion and drug trafficking.

Kennedy is home to the feared Venezuelan "Tren de Aragua" gang as well as several local ones.

Also Tuesday, an attack with explosives in the coastal municipality of Timbiqui injured eight people and destroyed three houses, according to authorities.