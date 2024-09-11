Mark Rutte To Take Office As NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Naira Afandiyeva

Mark Rutte, the new Secretary General of NATO, will assume office on October 1, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

The press service of the North Atlantic Alliance issued a statement regarding this.

"On October 1, Jens Stoltenberg's term as Secretary General will end. He will be succeeded by Mark Rutte, the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands," the press service's statement reads.

It should be noted that the decision to appoint Rutte as the head of the Alliance was announced on June 26. Ambassadors from 32 NATO countries agreed to this appointment at a meeting of the North Atlantic Alliance.