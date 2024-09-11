Mark Rutte To Take Office As NATO Secretary General
By Naira Afandiyeva
Mark Rutte, the new Secretary General of NATO, will assume
office on October 1, Azernews reports citing
foreign media.
The press service of the North Atlantic Alliance issued a
statement regarding this.
"On October 1, Jens Stoltenberg's term as NATO Secretary General
will end. He will be succeeded by Mark Rutte, the former Prime
Minister of the Netherlands," the press service's statement
reads.
It should be noted that the decision to appoint Rutte as the
head of the Alliance was announced on June 26. Ambassadors from 32
NATO countries agreed to this appointment at a meeting of the North
Atlantic Alliance.
