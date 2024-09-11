Kuwait Interior Min. Chairs Meeting On New Academic Year Preparations
Date
9/11/2024 3:03:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior (MoI) and Minister of Defense sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah led a meeting on Wednesday with MoI assistant undersecretaries, in the presence of Undersecretary Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The minister discussed, during the meeting, the most outstanding points of the ministry's plans and security presence nationwide, in addition to field preparations for the new academic year, the MoI's security media and public relations department said in a statement.
He listened in detail about the ministry's preparations for the new academic year 2024-2025, and traffic plans to be implemented with the start of the academic year as well as the measures taken to address traffic congestion in areas, it added.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah commended efforts made by the ministry's sectors to maintain the homeland's security, it stated. (end)
kd
MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108663432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.