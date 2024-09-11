Kuwait Interior Min. Chairs Meeting On New Academic Year Preparations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Interior (MoI) and Minister of Defense Fahad Yusuf led a meeting on Wednesday with MoI assistant undersecretaries, in the presence of Undersecretary Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The minister discussed, during the meeting, the most outstanding points of the ministry's plans and security presence nationwide, in addition to field preparations for the new academic year, the MoI's security and public relations department said in a statement.

He listened in detail about the ministry's preparations for the new academic year 2024-2025, and traffic plans to be implemented with the start of the academic year as well as the measures taken to address traffic congestion in areas, it added.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah commended efforts made by the ministry's sectors to maintain the homeland's security, it stated. (end)

