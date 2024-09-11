Kuwait Information Minister Hosts Qatar's Sports Min. At Start Of Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Wednesday received, at Kuwait International Airport, the Qatari Sports and Youth Minister Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmad al-Thani on the occasion of his official visit to Kuwait.

In a statement after the reception, minister Al-Mutairi said Sheikh Hamad's visit depicts the historic bilateral relations bonding the two brotherly countries. It is also aimed at cementing the joint action and cooperation in sports and youth sectors.

He has also indicated that it is the latest of a chain of such brotherly reciprocal visits by officials of the two countries to activate partnership, cooperation and integration in crucial and vital realms, hoping that it will be capped with positive results for the interests of the Kuwaiti and Qatari youngsters and athletes.

The Kuwaiti-Qatari ties are solid and deep rooted, under aegis of the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the State of Qatar Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, he said, affirming necessity of of action according to guidelines by the political leadership to enhance further the distinguished ties "among the brothers." (end)

