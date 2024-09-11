Indian Forces Gun Down Two Militants In Jammu, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Indian security forces said they two in an encounter in the upper reaches of Basantgarh, Udhampur district, in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two slain militants were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, the Press Trust of India quoted military sources as saying on Wednesday.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, accourding to the sources.

The security authorities dispatched more reinforcements to the areas to expand operation to adjoining Kudwah and Raichak. (end)

