Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 12-14, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The weekend is again around the corner with a new set of events waiting to be explored across Qatar. Two notable events will be returning this weekend including the S'hail 2024 and the much-awaited comeback of Geekend.

Here are a few diverse events waiting to fill your weekend with joy!

S'hail - Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition



September 10-14, 2024

From 10am to 10pm, and 2pm to 11pm on Fridays

Katara Cultural Village

The International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S'hail) returns for its 8th edition with the participation of 19 countries across different continents, including first-time participants such as China, Poland, and Australia.

The latest edition of the exhibit promises to attract enthusiasts from all around the world, especially those who are keen on hunting, falconry, and camping.

Visitors will be welcomed to over 171 top-of-the-line local, regional, and international companies specializing in hunting, camping, and falconry necessities, including equipment for desert and safari trips.

AIR 8: A House Overlooking the World



Until December 31, 2024

9am to 7 pm on Saturday through Thursday, and 1:30pm to 7pm on Fridays

Doha Fire Station

Fire Station opens with a new exhibition called "A House Overlooking the World" featuring the works of artists who were part of its popular residency programme from 2023-2024. On the 8th edition of the programme, Fire Station showcases the work of 17 artists mastering various media.

The exhibition's theme aims to explore the concept of a home in the present time as it tries to evoke questions from viewers. The exhibition will run until December 31, 2024.

Tickets must be booked here prior visit.

Geekend

September 12-14, 2024

3pm to 11pm

Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

Another exciting Geekend awaits! Step into the vibrant world of pop culture, anime, e-sports and more as Geekend returns this weekend with new and various activations in store. The latest edition of Geekend will allow visitors to explore its popular Geekdom Market, witness and take part in exciting games and eSports tournaments, as well as witness special events and stage programmes.

Geekend requires daily passes for entry which amounts to QR20. Interested attendees can get their tickets here .

Philharmonic At The Library Arabic Nights from North Africa

September 12, 2024

6pm to 7pm

Qatar National Library

If you're up for a musical night, then Qatar National Library just might be your go-to destination this weekend. To be held tomorrow, September 12, the night will feature MAias Alyamani & MAqam ensemble inspired by music from North Africa including Algeria, Morocco, Tunis, Libya, and Egypt.

An Evening with R.Strauss: Death, Drama, and Discovery



September 13, 2024

7:30pm to 9:30pm

Auditorium 3, Qatar National Convention Centre

Get a frontrow experience of Richard Strauss' masterful orchestral works this weekend which will be led by conductor Elias Grandy at the renowned venue QNCC. The event will include Strauss' notable works such as 'Death and Transfiguration', followed by 'Macbeth', and concludes with 'Aus Italien'.

Interested attendees can purchase their tickets here as prices start from QR150.

Ellsworth Kelly: Nature Is The Best Teacher

September 14, 2024

1pm to 2:30pm

M7 Msheireb

Msheireb's M7 is hosting a workshop exploring the creative process of American artist Ellsworth Kelly and how nature made an impact in his works. The workshop is open to participants ages between 8-12 years old.

Interested participants of the workshop can book their tickets here for QR100.