Qatari Society Of Al Gannas Participates In 5Th World Nomad Games In Kazakhstan

Astana: The Qatari Society of Al Gannas is participating in the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakhstan. The games will continue until September 13, with the participation of 88 countries represented by more than 2,500 participants.

The Qatari delegation in the event is headed by Ali bin Khatam Al Mahshadi, president of Qatari Society of Al Gannas and a member of the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Popular Sports.

In a statement today, Ali bin Khatam Al Mahshadi said that he held meetings on the occasion of his participation in this international forum with a number of delegations from different countries, and reviewed the experience of the Society of Al Gannas in this field, especially its advanced laws for the tournaments it organizes, the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi), and its partnerships with friendly parties.

He pointed out that Qatari Bader Mubarak Al Marri is participating in the 5th World Nomad Games. He was also honored to raise the Qatari flag at the official opening ceremony.

Secretary of Qatari Society of Al Gannas Zayed Mohammed Al Ali Al Maadeed stated that they met various delegations who praised the experience of the State of Qatar through the Qatari Society of Al Gannas and the pioneering roles it plays in this field.