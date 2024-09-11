S'hail 2024 Exhibition Promotes Qatar's Ecotourism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, S'hail 2024, continues to attract hunting enthusiasts and falconry lovers from Qatar and abroad. In its eighth edition, the has established itself as a leading event in the Gulf and the Middle East, offering an unforgettable experience in hunting and falconry.

Several dignitaries, officials, and ambassadors accredited to the state visited the exhibition today.

Vice Chairman of the exhibitions organizing committee Mohammed bin Abdul Latif Al Misnad told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the organizing committee has succeeded in making S'hail a prime destination for traditional and modern hunting enthusiasts.

This year, the exhibition features 171 companies from 19 countries, including three countries participating for the first time: Poland, China, and Australia.

He emphasized the importance of attracting specialized companies to meet every visitor's needs, as the exhibition showcases the latest innovations in hunting and camping equipment, falcon breeding farms, falconry tools, and the latest hunting weapons and vehicles.

This wide participation reflects the exhibitions role in encouraging technological advancement and continuous development in hunting and falconry, responding to the increasing demand for these activities.

He also highlighted that the organizing committee always strives to expand participation to include new countries and companies, promoting competition between local and international firms and providing a variety of options for falconry enthusiasts.

S'hail plays an important role in supporting the local economy by attracting both local and international companies, creating job opportunities, and boosting commercial activity in Qatar.

The exhibition also provides a platform for local traders and manufacturers to showcase their products and services, enhancing the visibility of Qatari products.

On the second day, two raffles were held for children aged 10 to 16, giving them the chance to win special falcons.

Al Misnad noted that the aim of this raffle is to instill the heritage of falconry in the younger generation, encouraging them to connect with the traditions of their ancestors.

The organizing committee explained that participants must obtain a free entry ticket and be present at the exhibition during the raffle to enter. The raffles are held on the second, third, and fourth days of the exhibition at 8pm.

S'hail 2024 also places great importance on environmental sustainability. Among the participants is the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which aims to educate visitors about its services, especially those related to natural reserves and wildlife.

The ministrys pavilion also raises awareness about hunting regulations and the various digital services it offers while explaining the stages of producing and breeding the Houbara bird.

The exhibition features participation from several bird breeding centers, including the Al Bidaa Research Center for Houbara and Bird Breeding, as well as reserves like the Northern Reserve for Sustainable Hunting from Saudi Arabia.

Abdulmajeed Al Dhubaan, who is the spokesperson for the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve, told QNA that this is their first participation in the exhibition.

He noted that the large number of visitors and diverse international participation encouraged them to join, highlighting the significant interest Qataris have in hunting and eco-tourism.

The Northern Reserve for Sustainable Hunting covers an area of 2,000 square kilometers and offers activities such as falconry and hunting with firearms, after obtaining the necessary permits.