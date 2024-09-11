Former Teen Employee Hits Charleston Chuck E. Cheese With Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A former teenage worker at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia, is suing the family-friendly restaurant and Ryan Slade, her former manager, for ongoing sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Kylie Wright was a 17-year-old high school student in November 2022 when she began working at Chuck E. Cheese to save money for college. The lawsuit states her experience working at Chuck E. Cheese was far from professional: She was propositioned for sex by Slade and another male employee, received constant feedback about her body and appearance, and repeatedly experienced unwanted touching of her body.

The complaint claims Slade attempted to groom her for a sexual relationship at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, first telling her she looked "gorgeous," among other comments about her appearance, and asking her personal questions that made her uncomfortable. The unprofessional behavior escalated when Wright went to Slade to report the inappropriate actions of another male employee, who propositioned her for sex during an employee Christmas party hosted by the Chuck E. Cheese company. The lawsuit states Slade responded by telling the underage teen, "He is not the only one who wants to sleep with you." Wright believed he was referring to himself.

Wright also claims she was physically violated by Slade while working when he smacked the back of her thigh, rubbed her hips, grabbed her hands, and brushed up against her body on different occasions during the nine months she worked at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. One night, Slade followed Wright into the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot at the end of her shift and tried to convince her that she liked him, per the lawsuit. On another occasion, Slade told her if he didn't have a fiancé, kids, or was her boss, he would take her to dinner, according to the suit.

In July 2023, Wright's mother contacted Chuck E. Cheese's corporate guest relations to report the predatory and sexually hostile work environment that her underage daughter experienced at the Charleston location. The mother informed the corporate team that her daughter had "come home very upset [over her manager's] remarks and touching," as stated in the lawsuit. Chuck E. Cheese did not follow up on the serious allegations for at least two days, forcing Wright to quit her job.

"Our client was a teenager when she was subjected to egregious behavior at Chuck E. Cheese, a place that markets itself as a fun, family-friendly environment. Workplace sexual harassment should not be tolerated in this or any other setting," says Todd Bailess of Bailess Law Firm , who represents Wright in this case. "Despite her age, Kylie was forced to endure persistent sexual harassment. We are determined to hold Chuck E. Cheese accountable and strive to make it a safer restaurant for its employees and the community."

The case is Kylie M. Wright v. CEC Entertainment, LLC, d/b/a Chuck E. Cheese's, and Ryan Slade, an individual, Civil Action No. CC-20-2024-C-898 in The Circuit Court of Kanawha County, West Virginia. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here .

