Saad Al-Abdullah Academy Graduates 476 Corporals, 25 Policemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences celebrated the graduation of 501 trainees on Wednesday, including 476 corporals from its 41st batch and 25 officers from its 94th batch.

The ceremony was held at the Martyrs' Hall at the academy under the patronage of the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah, according to a press release from the General Directorate of Security Relations and at the of Interior (MoI).

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary of MoI for Education and Training Affairs, Major General Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of Saad Al-Abdullah Academy, Brigadier Ali Al-Wuhaib, and other security officials.

During his speech at the ceremony, Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khaled congratulated the graduates on joining the police force and conveyed the greetings and congratulations of Sheikh Fahad Yousef, as well as the Undersecretary of MoI, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He urged the graduates to respect the security institution and its members, adhere to their oath, enforce the law with justice and equality without discrimination between citizens and residents, maintain a proper appearance, and respect the military uniform. (end)

